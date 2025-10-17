  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley's husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews spotted with multiple WWE stars

Rhea Ripley’s husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews spotted with multiple WWE stars

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 17, 2025 02:35 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are married [Image Credit: Buddy
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are married [Image credit: Matthews's Instagram account]

AEW star Buddy Matthews and his wife, Rhea Ripley of WWE fame, clicked a picture with multiple stars from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. The two have been married since June last year. The Eradictor is always making headlines and being involved in viral clips on social media. Unfortunately, her husband has been sitting on the sidelines for seven months.

The Hounds of Hell member has been absent from the squared circle since February 2025. He injured his ankle during his match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam: Australia. While he has been away from in-ring competition, he has been active on social media along with his wife, Rhea.

The Australian stars were seen in a picture with LA Knight and CM Punk at One Gym during a training session. The gym posted the photographs on its Instagram handle.

Rhea Ripley talks about Buddy Matthews' support

The pro wrestling business is very tough, especially when one is a top star. Performing at non-televised live events, meet and greets with fans, and being present at almost every TV tapings means one is on the road for almost the entire year.

While speaking on Allenownz Wrasslin, Rhea Ripley said that she was grateful for Buddy Matthews' support. She also stated that he understood the business and her schedule.

"Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself," Ripley said.

It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Trios Champion returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have been in a rivalry with The Kabuki Warriors on RAW.

