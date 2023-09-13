Rhea Ripley sends a two-word cheesy message after her fiancé and AEW star Buddy Matthews posts workout video

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has left a cheesy comment on her fiancé, Buddy Matthews' new Instagram post.

Ripley and Matthews got engaged in August 2023 after months of dating. However, due to their conflicting schedules as part of WWE and AEW, they have seemingly been unable to spend much time together. But that hasn't stopped them from expressing their admiration for each other on social media.

The AEW star recently posted a clip of himself working out at the gym, and Ripley had an interesting reaction to it. The Nightmare posted:

"Girl Dinner."

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have recently had a rough time on TV

It has been an interesting few weeks for both Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews when it comes to their respective careers, as they have had their hands full on TV.

Ripley made another successful defense of her WWE Women's World Championship on the September 11, 2023, edition of RAW against Raquel Rodriguez. However, she was viciously attacked by a returning Nia Jax after the match. In the process, the former champion established herself as the next significant roadblock for The Nightmare.

When it comes to Matthews, his time as one-third of the most dominant trio in All Elite Wrestling recently came to an end as House of Black was defeated by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

House of Black have not wrestled since the mega event, but it should just be a matter of time before they let the world know what they will do next in All Elite Wrestling.

