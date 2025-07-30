Rhea Ripley unsure if current AEW star will ever be back in WWE

Rhea Ripley had her say on whether she thought a current AEW star would ever come back to WWE. She said that she was unsure if it would ever happen.

Like several others from the wrestling industry, The Eradicator also has a fair few friends on the other side of the aisle. Undoubtedly, her husband, Buddy Matthews, is on top of that list. Matthews is currently out with an injury, but before that, he was showing great promise in All Elite Wrestling.

The former Women's World Champion was a guest on Allenownz Wrasslin, where she was also promoting Netflix's new docuseries WWE: Unreal. Upon being asked if Buddy Matthews would ever come back to the Stamford-based promotion, where he once performed as Buddy Murphy, she admitted she was unsure if it would ever happen.

“It's hard to really tell coz like if you asked me beforehand, I would have said that it would have never happened in the first place. But then, there we were me and Dom. It's hard to tell what the future holds and like there's just so many possibilities that could potentially happen. Like I don't know if my husband will ever come back. I don't know if he does come back, then we could do something on TV, I don't know, anything could really happen,” she said. [2:00 - 2:29]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley says she cannot have a romantic angle with anyone apart from her husband

Rhea Ripley had a romantic storyline with Dominik Mysterio when she was a part of The Judgment Day stable. They later broke up thanks to Dirty Dom betraying Mami to side with Liv Morgan.

In the same podcast, Rhea Ripley said that while her onscreen partner worked well with Mysterio, where she was the muscle and he was the sneaky heel, she felt she could not have another romantic storyline with anyone apart from her husband, Buddy Matthews.

“But like just to see like Rhea the brute that she is in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio out of all people and have that dynamic where we are like I am the muscle but he is like sneaky and it's just like I don't know, we bounced off each other so well. I don't know if I want to try and recreate that at all with anyone else or if that was like my one and done because that was just something that came together organically that I don't think I can create with someone that isn't my husband,” she said. [2:30 - 3:00]

Those are some honest words from Rhea Ripley, and it will be interesting to see what the WWE creative will have to say about this.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

