"Helped me get to the next level in my career" - Former WWE star credits Kenny Omega for getting him into the PWI Top 500

Kenny Omega is one of the most revered people in professional wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann testified that further. The former IMPACT World Champion believes Omega helped him get to the next level in his career.

Rich Swann, on WrestlingSport, said his rivalry with the Belt Collector not only elevated his career but also helped him get a very high ranking in the PWI Top 500.

"Man, wrestling Kenny Omega definitely helped me get to the next level in my career, with the match I had with Kenny Omega, the history that, you know, we made, you know, with only two world championships defended, one ring, two different companies on pay-per-view, you know, what I'm saying and combining those two companies is something that hasn't been done in North America in the last 20 to 30 years, and just being a part of that, I mean, it got me into the Top 10 of 500 people in PWI and that's only 500 people that did that," Rich Swann said.

Rich Swann went on to say that without his match at Rebellion against The Cleaner, he probably wouldn't have made it to the PWI 500 top 10.

"There are so many wrestlers in this whole world and there are so many wrestlers that I think are pretty amazing. I didn't even try to be on that list and I was in the top 10, so you know it probably never would have happened if I hadn't had that main event match with Kenny Omega," Rich Swann said.

Kenny Omega and Rich Swann had a great match at IMPACT Rebellion

Last year, Rich Swann and Kenny Omega got into a feud that led to a six-man tag team match between Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose against the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega.

Although the IMPACT Wrestling stars lost at Hard to Kill, the seeds for a feud between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann were sown. The two had a Champion vs. Champion match at Rebellion, won by the 'Best Bout Machine.'

With the win, the AEW World Champion also added the IMPACT World Championship to his collection. Since then, Kenny Omega has lost the IMPACT title to Christian Cage.

With the forbidden door now non-existent, could we see another feud between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann?

