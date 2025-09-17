Ricochet finally gives major update on whether Samantha Irvin will join AEW

Ricochet has recently addressed whether his wife, Samantha Irvin, could end up joining AEW. This comes after many have been wondering whether the former WWE announcer will ever return to wrestling.

The couple both left the Stamford-based promotion in the same year, but ended up going on very different paths. The One and Only eventually made his way to AEW, while Irvin pursued a music career.

While speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet mentioned how Samantha Irvin may consider a move to AEW, but as it stands, it seems that this wasn't a role she wanted to be limited to.

“She probably would consider it, for sure, but I think right now she… she honestly was thinking about leaving and letting it be known for a little bit that she wanted to leave before I was even, six or seven months before I was (leaving), she was already thinking about it. Not that she didn’t like announcing. She loved the actual act and being in the front row. For her, saying someone’s weight and hometown wasn’t her dream. She made it obvious she wanted to do more."

Later on in the interview, he mentioned how his wife felt that, despite being one of the best ring announcers in the industry, she wanted a bigger role. This was one of the reasons why she left the company.

"I think she felt stuck in this role, but she’s an actress. She was playing the role of a ring announcer. It just happens that she has one of the best voices in the world. She grew up a huge fan of wrestling. She knows the characters and how people would announce them, and that characters have their own personalities. She was always kind of wanting to go. Once I departed, that was the straw, and she made up her mind after that." [H/T Fightful]

Ricochet also spoke about Samantha Irvin's dedication to her craft

During the same interview, Ricochet spoke about how his wife used to practice her work as a ring announcer. He mentioned how she even took the time to perfectly match music notes to a star's entrance theme.

“I walked up on her and she was in her chair writing in her book and I see what she’s writing. It’s music notes laid out. ‘What is this? Songs?’ ‘No, it’s Rhea Ripley,’ but it’s how it’s going to sound in her head when she says Rhea Ripley. She was thinking about things like that. She was thinking about when the beat drops and trying to say everything before the beat drops. She was trying to think about these things and where someone is from and their character. [H/T Fightful]

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Ricochet on Samantha Irvin's decision to leave WWE: "I think she was just kind of felt stuck in this this role... She was playing the role of a ring announcer, if that makes sense. I think she was always kind of wanting to go and then I think once I finally departed... I think

It is common knowledge that you can never rule out anything in the industry, but it remains to be seen whether Ricochet will get to work with his wife in AEW. She may instead look to continue pursuing other endeavors.

