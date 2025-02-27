  • home icon
Ricochet mouths off at popular Hollywood actor over AEW comment

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:39 GMT
Ricochet is one of AEW
Ricochet is one of AEW's top heels right now [Image Credit: The star's Instagram]

AEW star Ricochet recently trolled a top Hollywood star after he praised another star. Actor O'Shea Jackson Junior has been in the film industry for a decade and has appeared in multiple acclaimed films. He is also a wrestling fan and occasionally posts his opinions on social media.

Swerve Strickland held the AEW World Championship for several months in 2024. His reign was filled with classic feuds, which increased the prestige of the title. Many fans also believe his title reign was among the best in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star will aim to win the gold once again at Revolution.

The One and Only refused to face the former AEW World Champion in a rematch as the Highlight of the Night had already beaten him, but Swerve was determined to face Ricochet, one way or the other. The latter made it clear last week that he will go after the championship now. So, Swerve and his manager, Prince Nana, offered him a deal on tonight's Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland proposed that he and Ricochet would wrestle in a number one contender for the AEW World Championship match at Revolution. Later, O'Shea Jackson took to Twitter and claimed that Strickland becoming world champion might save AEW again. This comment didn't sit well with the former United States Champion, so he used harsh words for the Hollywood actor.

"Boy, shut'cho a** up!" he wrote.

Check out the tweet here.

It remains to be seen which star earns the shot to face the AEW World Champion in the future.

Edited by Angana Roy
