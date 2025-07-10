Ricochet officially introduces first two members of his new stable in AEW

Ricochet has officially introduced the first two members of his new stable on AEW Dynamite. This has been simmering for a while, and it has now finally come to fruition.

For the past few weeks, Ricochet has been on the lookout for allies, as he vowed to start his own faction. The former WWE star, who is one of the hottest heels in the company right now, took on Blake Christian on Dynamite, and that is when he introduced his new recruits, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

The match started well with Christian getting the upper hand over his opponent in the early exchanges. However, before he could have a comfortable grip on the bout, out came Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona of the Gates of Agony and distracted Blake Christian. That gave the 36-year-old the upper hand, and it was one-way traffic after that.

The former WWE star connected with the Spirit Gun and followed it up with a Vertigo to pick up the win. This victory comes at the right time for him as he showed off his new recruits to the fans inside the arena.

