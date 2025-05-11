Ricochet pays tribute to Sabu after the ECW Original passes away

AEW and the rest of the wrestling world are paying tribute to Sabu today as the legendary wrestler passed away at the age of 60. The hardcore wrestling legend inspired generations of pro wrestlers and will be talked about in passionate discussions for years to come. Ricochet grew up watching the veteran and is now paying tribute to the fallen grappler.

The Human Highlight Reel was trained by his uncle, the legendary Ed "The Sheik" Farhat, before debuting in 1985. The NY native found significant success in FMW, NJPW, WCW, ECW, WWE, TNA, and countless other promotions. Sabu was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2024.

PWInsider reports that the former ECW World Champion passed away this weekend at the age of 60, after making what appears to be his final appearance at a convention just one week ago. No other details have been confirmed as of now.

Ricochet and Sabu have locked up once. DGUSA Revolt on November 11, 2011, saw The Highlight of The Night win a Six-Way Elimination Fray over the hardcore legend, PAC, AR Fox, Apollo Crews, and Rich Swann. The AEW heel took to X/Twitter to pay tribute to the legend with three emojis: folded hands, a red heart, and the ultimate Sabu tribute: the finger pointing up.

The ECW legend wrestled a retirement match at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 from GCW during WrestleMania 41 Weekend, beating Janela in a No-Rope Barbed Wire match.

He debuted during AEW Dynamite on May 24, 2023, then appeared as the special ringside enforcer for the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

