Ricochet reacts after a Logan Paul fan tries to take a cheeky jibe ahead of WWE SummerSlam

With WWE SummerSlam less than two weeks away, a Logan Paul fan took a shot at Ricochet. The former United States Champion reacted to it.

The One and Only challenged the Social Media Megastar to a one-on-one match at SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW earlier tonight. He demanded that Logan Paul shows up in person to accept the challenge. As he was done talking, the Maverick attacked Ricochet from behind, accepting the challenge.

Following the ambush, Paul celebrated by recording a video of the beaten-down Ricochet. Things quickly turned as the former WWE United States Champion got up and Superkicked the social media influence.

Following this segment, a fan took to Twitter to poke fun at the One and Only. He claimed that Ricochet was only capable of flips and dives, just like The Hardy Boyz, while Logan Paul was a professional wrestler like The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

The 34-year-old wrestler responded to the tweet wondering if being compared to the current AEW stars Matt and Jeff Hardy was an insult.

"Imagine thinking being compared to the Hardy Boys is a bad thing? lol," Ricochet tweeted.

Later on WWE RAW, Logan Paul revealed that he will show up next week to respond to his SummerSlam opponent.

