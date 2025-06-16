Ricochet reveals major future plans; but not in AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet opened up about his major career plans outside of AEW. The Future of Flight is set to make his debut in a major promotion this week.

Ricochet is a veteran in the professional wrestling industry, with extensive experience in the independent wrestling scene since 2006, followed by appearances in multiple major promotions, before later having a multi-year tenure in WWE. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut last year and is already a major name in the company, doing some of the best work of his career as a heel.

The Future of Flight is slated for his debut in the Mexican promotion, CMLL, on June 20, where he will take on Volador Jr. During his interview with WFAA, the former WWE Superstar opened up on his CMLL debut this week:

"I'm doing some CMLL stuff here coming soon. I got a match with Volador Jr. that just got announced. Always a good time when you go down to Mexico, It's always a blast, especially now that I'm rudo, they would say. So yeah, any chance that I get, that I feel that I like that seems, lucrative is not the word, whether that's emotionally, spiritedly, mentally lucrative, or monetarily lucrative."

Ricochet further added that he will be ready to compete in different parts of the world, such as Mexico, Japan, Europe, or Canada:

"So when I find something that sparks my interest, absolutely. Again, that's Mexico, Japan, Europe, Canada, it's anywhere, but yeah, nothing's off the table." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Ricochet is set for a multi-man match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

At Double or Nothing 2025, Ricochet defeated Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match. A few weeks after that, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was announced for his next match in AEW. He will be squaring off against Lio Rush, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada in a four-way match this Wednesday on Grand Slam Mexico.

The four-way match will be for four million pesos, as the announcement says. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious in the multi-man encounter this Wednesday.

