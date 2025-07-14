Ricochet reveals a new name after huge loss at AEW All In 2025

Ricochet did not have a great night at AEW All In 2025, as he lost out on a huge opportunity. Despite the setback, The One and Only is brimming with confidence and recently gave himself a new name.

Ad

The former WWE United States Champion was part of the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas this past weekend. He delivered a stellar performance and was a favorite to win the contest. However, his altercation with the returning Juice Robinson, who had The Gunns by his side, led to his loss. Hence, he was unable to secure an AEW World Championship shot.

The current AEW star quickly dusted off the loss and made a change to his on-screen personality. On X, he asked fans to call him "The Light Skin Kingpin."

Ad

Trending

"You can now refer to me as The Light Skin Kingpin."

You can view the star's post below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet got candid about his reason for leaving WWE

Ricochet has arguably experienced a career resurgence ever since he debuted in AEW in 2024. While he became popular during his stint in WWE, he was never a prominent figure on the company's programming.

In an interview with Shak Wrestling, the former United States Champion disclosed why he left WWE.

“I was on a lot, but I feel like the quality of how much I was on TV wasn't there for my fans. For me, I'm able to perform and do something I love, so I'm kind of getting (...), but I wasn't able to give my fans what they've been wanting out of me, whether or not that's (...) I don't know exactly what that was, but I just know, for my fans, they were wanting something, and I think that was missing for me. I know [AEW] is the perfect place to be able to give my fans exactly the Ricochet they've been looking for.”

Ad

With The One and Only sounding confident even after suffering a huge loss at All In: Texas, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!