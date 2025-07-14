Ricochet reveals a new name after huge loss at AEW All In 2025

Ricochet did not have a great night at AEW All In 2025, as he lost out on a huge opportunity. Despite the setback, The One and Only is brimming with confidence and recently gave himself a new name.
The former WWE United States Champion was part of the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas this past weekend. He delivered a stellar performance and was a favorite to win the contest. However, his altercation with the returning Juice Robinson, who had The Gunns by his side, led to his loss. Hence, he was unable to secure an AEW World Championship shot.
The current AEW star quickly dusted off the loss and made a change to his on-screen personality. On X, he asked fans to call him "The Light Skin Kingpin."
"You can now refer to me as The Light Skin Kingpin."
Ricochet got candid about his reason for leaving WWE
Ricochet has arguably experienced a career resurgence ever since he debuted in AEW in 2024. While he became popular during his stint in WWE, he was never a prominent figure on the company's programming.
In an interview with Shak Wrestling, the former United States Champion disclosed why he left WWE.
“I was on a lot, but I feel like the quality of how much I was on TV wasn't there for my fans. For me, I'm able to perform and do something I love, so I'm kind of getting (...), but I wasn't able to give my fans what they've been wanting out of me, whether or not that's (...) I don't know exactly what that was, but I just know, for my fans, they were wanting something, and I think that was missing for me. I know [AEW] is the perfect place to be able to give my fans exactly the Ricochet they've been looking for.”
With The One and Only sounding confident even after suffering a huge loss at All In: Texas, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
