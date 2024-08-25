Ricochet's first AEW opponent seemingly revealed in a challenge issued after All In

It looks like Ricochet has his first challenge in AEW in the form of a formidable opponent. This star is a part of the Don Callis Family.

The star in question is none other than Kyle Fletcher. Ricochet made his debut at AEW All In in the Casino Gauntlet match and had everyone inside Wembley Stadium giddy. Everybody was seemingly impressed except for Don Callis.

After All In ended, Don Callis was backstage with Kyle Fletcher when he spoke about how everybody in the wrestling world was happy about the arrival of the former WWE star. Callis said that he was not at all impressed, and nothing would make him happier than crushing the high flyer’s dreams under his boot.

Callis then proceeded to lay down an open challenge for the newest member of AEW by saying that Kyle Fletcher would take him on Dynamite next Wednesday. Although nothing is confirmed yet, Ricochet has his first challenge in front of him, and he happens to be one of the brightest young talents in AEW.

It seems that a stern introductory test in the form of the Don Callis Family will be the perfect initiation for the former WWE star in his new company.

