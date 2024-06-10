Ricochet’s former partner seemingly confirms his impending WWE exit and AEW arrival

Ricochet’s former tag team partner has seemingly confirmed his impending WWE exit and hinted at a move to AEW. The star was recently reported to be done with WWE once his current contract expires.

The star in question is none other than Matt Sydal. Sydal was the high flier’s tag team partner on the independent circuit and they were also a tag team in New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2015 to 2017. Since then, the two stars have gone their separate ways with Ricochet joining WWE to have an illustrious career.

Now, Sydal has taken to X/Twitter to post a picture from the past of the two of them holding the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title. He posted that picture with emojis and did not write anything.

The pic could serve as an indication that Sydal is expecting to reunite with Ricochet in AEW and go after the world tag team championship. The AEW star seems to be on the lookout for Ricochet and is closely following what the future holds for The Future of Flight.

“👁👁👁."

Check out the tweet with the said image below:

As the days go by, a move to AEW seems more and more likely for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see what is in store for him in the near future.

Disco Inferno says Ricochet could go to AEW on one condition

WCW veteran Disco Inferno is known to have strong opinions and he had one regarding Ricochet and his rumored move to AEW.

It was reported that the high-flier served his notice to WWE and stated that he would be leaving the company upon the expiry of his contract. Disco said that while nothing is confirmed yet, a great offer from Tony Khan could tilt his mind towards AEW.

He was speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast with Konnan when he said that he would go to AEW if they paid him double his current salary.

"If Ricochet gets like doubles his money, might as well just go to AEW."

Tony Khan has never backed away from offering ex-WWE stars their due and has signed a host of them from Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson. As for what he does when it comes to the high-flying Ricochet, only time will tell.

