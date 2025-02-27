Ricochet's plan blows up on AEW Dynamite - next move revealed!

Ricochet had planned to move on to other things after the supposed end of his fierce rivalry. However, the AEW star's plans went up in smoke due to a major curveball thrown his way.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland came down to the ring with his manager, Prince Nana. Swerve was in serious business mode and had a lot on his mind.

Swerve Strickland reflected on some of his best moments and goals accomplished in the company. He even revealed that Prince Nana pointed out that his focus should have been on the AEW World Championship, which has not been the case for some time.

Strickland claimed that he was still the man in the Jacksonville-based company but needed gold to prove it. But before that, he wanted to vanquish his rival, Ricochet, who had claimed an underhanded victory in their match a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

This led to The One and Only star to come out and quickly decline the offer. However, Prince Nana got him to reconsider after revealing he had spoken with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan backstage. Khan was interested in booking the match, but this time, he was raising the stakes.

Prince Nana revealed that the winner of the match would become the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Ricochet, tempted by the revamped offer, accepted the match. However, he wanted it to take place on a bigger stage and suggested facing Swerve Strickland at the Revolution pay-per-view, to which Swerve agreed.

