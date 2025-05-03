Ricochet sends a message to 'fellow bald king' from WWE

Ricochet has been one of the biggest attractions on AEW television ever since he joined the promotion last year. After being frustrated with his booking in the later years of his WWE career, it was great to see the One and Only debut at All In. The former WWE US Champion recently took a light-hearted dig at The Rock via X/Twitter on the latter's birthday.

Ricochet's bald head has become one of the major parts of his gimmick in All Elite Wrestling. He has also embraced the nickname "bald king" recently. He recently wished The Rock on his birthday, referring to him as his "fellow bald king'" on X/Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to the 🐐 and fellow bald King. @TheRock."

It's always fun to see Ricochet's hilarious posts on X/Twitter. Fans are happy to see the former US Champion have fun in AEW and put on great matches on weekly television.

Ricochet accuses WWE of ruining his love for wrestling

Before he joined AEW, the One and Only was putting on banger matches weekly in WWE. He left the company in June last year and made his AEW debut at All In: London in the Casino Gauntlet match.

In the past year, he has had some great matches in the promotion against the likes of Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kenny Omega. He recently shared his thoughts on X/Twitter, claiming that WWE ruined his love for pro wrestling, which he found again in AEW.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," he wrote.

It's great to know that the bald king is happy at the place where he is right now. It will be interesting to see what is next for him in his AEW career.

