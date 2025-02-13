Ricochet sends strongly worded message to his haters and Swerve Strickland after AEW Dynamite

Ricochet picked up a huge victory over Swerve Strickland last week on AEW Dynamite. Following that, he had a strong message for all of his doubters.

During a backstage segment after AEW Dynamite released on X, The One and Only gloated about his high-profile win over Strickland, which came after some underhanded tactics. He then called out the fans who had heckled him for a long time by calling him bald, throwing toilet paper at him, and booing him every chance he spoke.

"Much like the Philadelphia Eagles, I now stand before you a winner... And its funny because when you become a winner, suddenly things just don't seem to matter to you anymore. Let's take you, the fans, for example ... You all decided to call me bald, you decided to throw toilet paper at me, you all decided to boo me anytime I got a chance to speak, but what happened ... Because you all went silent the moment that my hand was raised. That's because you knew."

Trending

However, they went silent as soon as the former WWE United States Champion prevailed over Swerve Strickland, who had everything going for him. But still, it was not good enough to emerge a winner.

Ricochet concluded his statement by claiming that he was moving to bigger and better things in AEW and walked off with Prince Nana's Embassy robe that he took last week after his win.

"I was the winner and then you look at Swerve Strickland. He had all the threats, he had all the insults, he had all the menacing looks and vigor but again... None of that matters when you can't win and Ricochet won and Ricochet is moving on to bigger and better things. So, I feel sorry for the people who thought it was going to be different. This is a cruel, cold world but luckily for me... Your boy stands really, really warm."

Expand Tweet

With the former WWE Superstar gaining huge momentum, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ricochet in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback