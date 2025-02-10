Ricochet surprisingly welcomes 6 ft 9 in legend for AEW Revolution 2025

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet invited an American sports legend to the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He urged the said legend to appear on the show.

The Human Highlight Reel has offered to welcome six-foot-nine-inch basketball player LeBron James to AEW. James is currently part of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. In a chat with Compas On The Beat, Tony Khan recently expressed his thoughts on Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After mentioning that Doncic was a great pick, Khan invited the LA Lakers to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trending

"A lot of great things happening for the Lakers right now. Really excited to see how that turns out and excited to come back to Crypto.com Arena. You're all invited. All the Lakers, everyone is invited," Khan said.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Ricochet noticed Tony Khan's invitation and reacted to it by tagging the LA Lakers' LeBron James in an X/Twitter post. He requested James to attend AEW Revolution 2025. The former WWE star wrote that King James would get the red carpet treatment if he graced the event.

"Ey @KingJames , from one king to another. I'll make sure you get the red carpet treatment."

Expand Tweet

Ricochet is feuding with a former AEW World Champion

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet managed to defeat former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland after weeks of animosity. However, the rivalry is far from over as Strickland blindsided The Human Highlight Reel during his recent appearance at DEFY Wrestling. The Realest ran away after taking out his arch-nemesis.

Expand Tweet

The footage from DEFY Wrestling was aired during Collision last Saturday. Hence, fans could expect a rematch between Strickland and The Future of Flight at a major event. Only time will tell when their next showdown will take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback