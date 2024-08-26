Ricochet teases appearance in top promotion after AEW debut at All In 2024

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has teased making an appearance in a top promotion following his blockbuster AEW debut at All In 2024. He received a great reaction upon his arrival.

Following his WWE departure earlier this year, Ricochet was heavily rumored to sign with All Elite Wrestling. He made his AEW debut on Sunday as a surprise participant in the Casino Gauntlet Match, receiving a huge pop from fans at Wembley Stadium.

The Future of Flight made a massive impact on his debut by showcasing his high-flying capabilities in the Gauntlet Match. Although he was unable to win the high-stakes contest, the future looks bright for him.

An X/Twitter user seemingly tried to take a shot at the 35-year-old star, claiming he would be on ROH in two months. Nonetheless, The Human Highlight Reel took it sportingly and expressed his desire to compete in Ring of Honor. Here is what the former Intercontinental champion wrote while responding to the user:

"I hope so. I love ROH."

Ricochet challenged for his first AEW singles match

After his well-received AEW debut at All In during the Casino Gauntlet Match, Ricochet's first opponent in the promotion has potentially been revealed.

During an exclusive backstage promo after All In, Don Callis and his associate, Kyle Fletcher, issued a challenge to the former WWE Superstar.

You can check out the video featuring Fletcher and Callis below.

The 35-year-old star is bound to have numerous dream matches following his All Elite Wrestling debut. He is seemingly set to feud with Kyle Fletcher first, going by the abovementioned promo and their heated interactions on X/Twitter. It will be interesting to see when they will lock horns inside the squared circle.

Are you excited for the former WWE Superstar's run in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

