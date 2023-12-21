Riho needed five stitches after suffering head injury on AEW Dynamite, posts a graphic photo

Former AEW Women's World Champion Riho has shared an update on the injury she suffered on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Riho was the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, defeating Nyla Rose on the first-ever episode of Dynamite in 2019. The Japanese star returned on TV after months of absence last week on Dynamite. Later, it was announced that she would face Saraya for a shot at the gold.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Riho had an excellent back-and-forth encounter with Saraya. Current Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm joined the commentary team as the two stars fought to secure a title opportunity. The Japanese sensation ultimately emerged victorious.

Following her win, Riho was confronted by Toni Storm. The two stars engaged in a brawl, leading to Mariah May hitting the former champion in the head with a belt. Taking to her Instagram Story, Riho revealed she was busted open due to the belt shot and needed five stitches to close the wound.

You can check out the graphic image via this link.

The AEW Women's World Championship match has been made official for Worlds End 2023

It was announced last week that the winner of the match between Saraya and Riho will challenge AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. On Wednesday, the Japanese star earned a title opportunity by defeating Saraya just a week after her comeback.

The Women's World Championship match between Riho and Storm has now been made official for the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The mega event will take place at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

While Toni Storm is one of the hottest acts in women's wrestling today, Riho has consistently proved that she belongs on the top of the card. It remains to be seen who will walk out of Worlds End with the gold.