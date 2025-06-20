Rikishi gets brutally honest about serious lawsuit being filed against Jon Moxley and AEW

AEW star Jon Moxley and president Tony Khan recently found themselves in serious trouble. During a match on the May 10, 2023, episode of Dynamite against Kenny Omega, the AEW World Champion allegedly shoved ringside crew member Christopher Dispensa because he was standing in the way. Usually, when a non-wrestler takes a bump, it has been pre-planned. However, this was not the case.

Christopher Dispensa sued Moxley and AEW for unsafe measures, as he was allegedly injured when he was shoved to the side. He even required surgeries on his neck and shoulder following the infamous incident. Fans and veterans have been discussing who is truly at fault in this situation.

While speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi claimed that Dispensa was at ringside for no reason. He also felt that the crew member shouldn't have stood in the way of Jon Moxley, knowing the nature of the business.

“Why would he be around the ring if he didn’t have a damn camera or anything? What is he producing out there with nothing? Obviously, he knows what the business is. He knows what the wrestlers do, in and out the ring (...) That’s what happened when you’re in the way of wrestlers. Get the hell out the way. You’re gonna get hurt," he said. [H/T - Wrestling News.Co]

Another wrestling veteran shares his take on the Jon Moxley situation

The AEW World Champion intentionally shoved Christopher Dispensa in the heat of the moment. Wrestling veteran Lance Storm believes that things might not end well for All Elite Wrestling.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, former WWE star Lance Storm said Tony Khan and Jon Moxley would have to write a huge check, as Dispensa might have the upper hand in this case.

"You can’t shove production people like that. So there’s definitely a wrong committed that’s probably going to cost them a lot of money. The bump did not look like requiring neck and shoulder surgery, but I’m presuming that he will have some medical records to back up his case," he said.

It remains to be seen what will be next in this legal case.

