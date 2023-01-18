Ring of Honor veteran Jay Briscoe has passed away

One half of the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, Jay Briscoe, has passed away.

Tony Khan made the devastating announcement today that the 38-year-old had passed via his Twitter account. Khan promised that he would do what he could to support Briscoe's family. He spoke of Briscoe's affinity with the Ring of Honor brand, which he has been an active part of for just over two decades.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin," Tony Khan wrote.

Jay and Mark Briscoe won the ROH Tag titles for the 13th time at last year's Final Battle in December. By himself, Jay was a two-time ROH World Champion. Alongside his brother, he collected even more titles as former tag champs in NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, IMPACT Wrestling, and GCW just to name a few.

ROH History @ROHhistory RIP Jay Briscoe…There are no words right now. Prayers to Mark and the rest of the family RIP Jay Briscoe…There are no words right now. Prayers to Mark and the rest of the family https://t.co/S4UGr2CdEG

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran wrestler as news of his passing broke. Jay Briscoe will be missed by many after a glittering career that touched so many.

