"RIP Jerry," says AEW star after ECW legend Jerry Lynn steps out of retirement on Dynamite

A top AEW star has a two-worded message for ECW veteran Jerry Lynn following Lynn stepping out of retirement tonight on Dynamite. The star in question is the current FTW Champion "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

Last week on the special Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite, the 26-year-old star gave Hook his first loss and as a result, captured the FTW Championship.

Tonight Jack Perry was set to be interviewed by Toni Schiavone in the middle of the ring. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion had some strong words for Hook and his father Taz. Perry claimed that if he was present back in the day, then he could have wiped out the entire ECW roster.

This statement enraged another wrestling veteran, that was none other than Jerry Lynn. He showed up to confront Perry. Lynn retired from in-ring action back in 2013. Tonight, he decided to step out of retirement to challenge Jack Perry.

This match will mark his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.

Following the segment, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry took to Twitter to share a message for his opponent.

"RIP Jerry," Jack Perry tweeted.

The match is set to take place next week on the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite.

