"RIP" - The Young Bucks officially announce the end of their relationship with top AEW star

Earlier tonight, The Young Bucks seemingly cut ties with a top AEW star during Dynamite. They have taken to social media to make this official, announcing that this marks the end of their relationship.

Ad

The Elite is one of the long-standing stables in AEW. The original rendition of the group saw the Bucks alongside Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page. The group was last seen as a unit in 2023. Since then, both Omega and Page have been removed from the group, and Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada have replaced them. Although Okada is also no longer part of The Elite, as he aligned with the Don Callis Family on the June 21 episode of Collision.

Ad

Trending

Now that Hangman is reverting to a babyface, he has denounced any partnership with The Young Bucks, and they warned him he'd live to regret it. Following his win in Dynamite's main event, the Bucks came out and attacked Page with an EVP Trigger. Then Jon Moxley and the Death Riders appeared to continue the attack. Moxley brought out a steel chain and choked out his challenger with it.

The Jackson Brothers took to X/Twitter to announce that this was the end of their friendship with Hangman.

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

"RIP HUNG BUCKS," The Young Bucks wrote.

Expand Tweet

This is now an all-out war as several top stars on the roster have come together to look for ways to take down The Elite and the Death Riders for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!