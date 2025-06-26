"RIP" - The Young Bucks officially announce the end of their relationship with top AEW star

Earlier tonight, The Young Bucks seemingly cut ties with a top AEW star during Dynamite. They have taken to social media to make this official, announcing that this marks the end of their relationship.
The Elite is one of the long-standing stables in AEW. The original rendition of the group saw the Bucks alongside Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page. The group was last seen as a unit in 2023. Since then, both Omega and Page have been removed from the group, and Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada have replaced them. Although Okada is also no longer part of The Elite, as he aligned with the Don Callis Family on the June 21 episode of Collision.
Now that Hangman is reverting to a babyface, he has denounced any partnership with The Young Bucks, and they warned him he'd live to regret it. Following his win in Dynamite's main event, the Bucks came out and attacked Page with an EVP Trigger. Then Jon Moxley and the Death Riders appeared to continue the attack. Moxley brought out a steel chain and choked out his challenger with it.
The Jackson Brothers took to X/Twitter to announce that this was the end of their friendship with Hangman.
"RIP HUNG BUCKS," The Young Bucks wrote.
This is now an all-out war as several top stars on the roster have come together to look for ways to take down The Elite and the Death Riders for good.
