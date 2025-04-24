Rising AEW tag team send Ricochet warning after Dynamite

AEW star Ricochet has been bothering multiple stars in the company since turning heel. Two stars directly targeted him tonight following the Dynamite episode.

Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey teamed up for the first time on this week's edition of Dynamite. Despite being newly paired, the two have showcased insane chemistry. The duo confronted Ricochet backstage on last week's Collision and insulted the latter.

The Highlight of the Night lost to Mark Briscoe on Dynamite this week. After the match, the defeated star attacked Mark with a steel chair but Kevin made the save for the latter. Later, Kevin Knight tagged with Mike Bailey against former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in an explosive tag team match.

While Knight and Bailey were on the verge of picking victory over the Bucks, The Highlight of the Night interrupted and cost them the match.

In an exclusive interview, Mike and Kevin expressed their frustration over the loss. Knight said that The One and Only will be getting a receipt very soon.

"Ricochet, we respect you. But since you wanna play that way, we got a receipt coming your way and it is coming your way fast," he said. (00:27 - 00:33)

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey trouble The Highlight of the Night in the coming weeks.

Please credit AEW for the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

