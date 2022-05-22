×
Create
Notifications

"It's somebody else's fault"- WWE legend asserts AEW star Billy Gunn's sons are bound to become huge stars 

Billy Gunn is one of many veteran wrestlers in AEW
Billy Gunn is one of many veteran wrestlers in AEW
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 04:14 AM IST
News

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has earmarked AEW stars Colten and Austin Gunn as future stars during a recent episode of his "Oh, you didn't know" podcast.

Dogg worked closely with Colten and Austin's father-turned-tag partner Billy Gunn, as the pair captured the WWE Tag Team Championships six times as the New Age Outlaws. Billy has spent his career in AEW as a hands-on mentor to the Sons of a Gunn.

In fact, it's their entertainment value that Road Dogg believes will take them far. He described getting to know the second-generation stars on a personal level, asserting they would be "huge stars and if they're not, it's somebody else's fault."

"They’re learning how to work, and it’s not to get ‘Uncle Dave’ to give them a five-star match, it’s to be entertaining and it’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game... I’ve spent a lot of time with them at these signings because Billy has brought them with him, and I’ve almost gotten to know them as peers. So funny, so entertaining, athletic. Huge stars. They’re going to be huge stars and if they’re not, it’s somebody else’s fault, that’s for damn sure.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

The Gunn Club have together faced legends such as Sting, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in AEW, and were undefeated as a trio up until their recent defeat to the Blackpool Combat Club.

.@RealBillyGunn requested documentation for this meeting between #GunnClub (@theaustingunn/@coltengunn) & #TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official) - Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/y8baYZvDhf

The Gunn Club have joined forces with the Acclaimed in AEW

For the time being, the Gunn Club have been joined by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, after weeks of segments where the Acclaimed pitched their alliance in their signature comedic manner.

The two teams had worked with one another earlier in the year, but for the first time since making their alliance a more permanent arrangement, they tagged once more on Dark Elevation this month.

Life is good! Spent yesterday soaking up some sun in critically acclaimed Malibu ☀️ I just wish my best pals @coltengunn @RealBillyGunn @theaustingunn were there. Catch us in a bit on #AEWElevation 👊🏽 https://t.co/J0WEWj6rNh
Also Read Article Continues below

Anthony Bowens was unfortunately injured in the contest, with Billy and Max Caster addressing the situation on Rampage this past week. They promised that there would be a huge "scissor-party" upon his return.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी