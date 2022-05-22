"It's somebody else's fault"- WWE legend asserts AEW star Billy Gunn's sons are bound to become huge stars 

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has earmarked AEW stars Colten and Austin Gunn as future stars during a recent episode of his "Oh, you didn't know" podcast.

Dogg worked closely with Colten and Austin's father-turned-tag partner Billy Gunn, as the pair captured the WWE Tag Team Championships six times as the New Age Outlaws. Billy has spent his career in AEW as a hands-on mentor to the Sons of a Gunn.

In fact, it's their entertainment value that Road Dogg believes will take them far. He described getting to know the second-generation stars on a personal level, asserting they would be "huge stars and if they're not, it's somebody else's fault."

"They’re learning how to work, and it’s not to get ‘Uncle Dave’ to give them a five-star match, it’s to be entertaining and it’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game... I’ve spent a lot of time with them at these signings because Billy has brought them with him, and I’ve almost gotten to know them as peers. So funny, so entertaining, athletic. Huge stars. They’re going to be huge stars and if they’re not, it’s somebody else’s fault, that’s for damn sure.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

The Gunn Club have together faced legends such as Sting, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in AEW, and were undefeated as a trio up until their recent defeat to the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Gunn Club have joined forces with the Acclaimed in AEW

For the time being, the Gunn Club have been joined by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, after weeks of segments where the Acclaimed pitched their alliance in their signature comedic manner.

The two teams had worked with one another earlier in the year, but for the first time since making their alliance a more permanent arrangement, they tagged once more on Dark Elevation this month.

Anthony Bowens was unfortunately injured in the contest, with Billy and Max Caster addressing the situation on Rampage this past week. They promised that there would be a huge "scissor-party" upon his return.

