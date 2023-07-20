Road Dogg believes AEW star can become WWE Champion in the future

Wrestling veteran Road Dogg believes the AEW star can become WWE World Champion in the future.

Road Dogg, who currently holds a backstage position in WWE, is a multi-time tag team champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. The Hall of Famer is well known for being brutally honest and vocal when it comes to sharing his opinions about pro wrestling.

On the recent episode of Oh…You Didn't Know? podcast, the veteran spoke about Miro's stint with Stanford-based company. In 2014, Miro (aka Rusev) made his main roster debut and spent nearly six years with the promotion, during which he won the United States Champion three times. The 37-year-old spent most of his career in mid-cards and never won a world title in WWE.

However, at Extreme Rules 2018, Miro came close to winning the world title as he faced AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Speaking on his podcast, Road Dogg stated that he believes former Rusev could win the world title in the future. The veteran also called The Bulgarian Brute, and his wife Lana a great package.

"Of course, he [Miro] could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ that night and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer," said Dogg. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The DX member added that Miro could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion, and the 37-year-old becoming a WWE Champion could still be possible:

"He [Miro] could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion because I do think the promos would have been, could have been, classic and we would have had a 'Rusev Day' every year and had a big celebration. So yeah, he definitely could have been the man. Maybe he still will be, you know what I mean?" [H/T Inside the Ropes]

At Extreme Rules 2018, Miro was at the peak of his popularity. The fans were totally behind him to defeat Styles and become the WWE Champion. However, The Bulgarian Brute failed to do so. Many fans still believe the company lost an opportunity to build the next big star in Rusev.

Miro signed with AEW in 2020 and went on to become the TNT Champion in 2021. He currently competes on Saturday Nights at Collision, and it's unlikely that he will return to WWE anytime soon.

Road Dogg blames fans for Miro (Rusev) not being pushed in WWE

During the same podcast, Road Dogg blamed the fans for Rusev not getting a push in WWE.

The veteran said that the fans kept hijacking the other parts of the show with Rusev Day chants, even during the matches or segments which did not feature The Bulgarian Brute.

"See, that right there is I think the reason. He didn’t get pushed because of the fans. I honestly do. They’re hijacking other parts of the show… It wasn’t really about Rusev or they would’ve done it during his match. Like that’s when you do it. He was wrestling. Now they’re doing it just because they hate the guy in the ring. You know what I mean?" said Road Dogg.

While it might seem a bit far-fetched, it is a fact that fans tend to hijack segments of the show by bringing up irrelevant chants from time to time. This certainly affects the performance of the in-ring performers, mostly in a negative manner.

Do you think Rusev should have been a WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!