"You're insulting my intelligence" - Road Dogg on one thing AEW is doing better than WWE (Exclusive)

Road Dogg recently shared his thoughts that AEW was doing better in terms of storytelling when compared to his former employer WWE.

Dogg is a former member of The New Age Outlaws alongside Billy Gunn, who is currently working for AEW. As a tag team, they were six-time WWE Tag Team Champions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X (DX).

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dogg said comparing the two wrestling companies isn't necessary. However, he pointed out that AEW is good in terms of storytelling, adding that their product is easy to catch up with from a viewer's standpoint.

"So look, I think AEW and WWE are apples and oranges so I think to put them in one basket is doing a disservice to both of them, actually. I think what you have with AEW was a wrestler's... a wrestling show and that's what a lot of the viewers right now especially the hardcore viewers love and they love their simple storytelling and they do tell good stories not just simple, I don't mean it like that as a negative that way, but like their storytelling is simple and easy to follow," Road Dogg said. (From 31:18 - 31:51]

The veteran then pointed out that the Stamford-based promotion often alters stories when it doesn't work without an explanation. He also noted that the practice was offensive for him as a regular viewer.

"In WWE, sometimes they start a story and if didn't catch on, they just switch and go a different direction and don't say anything to you and as a viewer, I always felt that was a little bit disrespectful to me like you're insulting my intelligence, I know you're doing this one such and such and now such and such is doing something different," he added. (From 31:52 - 32:08)

Road Dogg thinks AEW and WWE are two different wrestling organizations

The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he loves both companies because he's a huge wrestling follower. He then pointed out that AEW has a long way to go to catch up to WWE. The Hall of Famer ended by saying he doesn't want to judge the two companies because they're doing things differently.

"Do I love both shows? Heck yeah, I do. I got friends that wrestle or work for both and I love watching wrestling but they're two different entities. Are they battling for... I don't know about domination, because I just... so a long hill to climb, up hill to catch Vince. Not that they're [AEW] not doing it or attempting to, I just think it's two different.... two different entities. I don't like to judge them together because I think they're two different things," Road Dogg concluded. (From 32:38 - 33:04)

Road Dogg is a testament to the fact that any fan can enjoy watching both wrestling companies without complaining or comparing. As a backstage personality, he was released by WWE in January. It would be interesting to see if he would entertain the possibility of working with AEW and reuniting with Gunn.

