WWE Legend Road Dogg compares top AEW tag team to the New Age Outlaws

WWE Legend Road Dogg was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Road Dogg discussed his career and upcoming podcast and took some time to praise AEW stars Austin & Colten Gunn, the sons of his best friend and former tag team partner Billy Gunn.

Road Dogg was asked whether he saw similarities between the New Age Outlaws and Gunn Club. The former WWE Tag Team Champion said he did see similarities. He compared his role in the New Age Outlaws to what Austin does but joked that the latter is a much better athlete than he ever was:

"I do see us a little bit. I see Austin as that (...) the difference is he can work too, he's an athlete too (...) like I wasn't a very good athlete, I was just entertaining I guess, but both of his kids are really good athletes. Austin is kind of the one who's out there a little more. Colten kind of just brings home the bacon, you know what I mean? He just does what he needs to do. So yeah, I do see some things that are similar." (from 3:48 to 4:26)

Rodd Dogg on working with Austin & Colten Gunn

Road Dogg also opened up about working with Austin & Colten Gunn behind the scenes. The WWE Legend said he spoke a couple of times to the Gunns about coming up with a catchphrase, something that mirrors 'Oh, you didn't know.'

Here's what Road Dogg said:

"I have actually worked with them, talked to them a little bit a couple of times now, about coming up with something (...) it can't be like what ours was but coming up with something, some sing-songy thing, when even if you're a heel, like Kurt Angle and 'You suck,' it's something fans can interact with, so we're kind of working on that." (from 4:27 to 4:46)

The Gunn Club's alliance with The Acclaimed is on rocky ground after last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, where Austin & Colten teamed up with Max Caster to take on FTR & Danhausen.

The finish saw Anthony Bowens accidentally hit Austin with his crutch, leading to FTR & Danhausen winning. Austin & Colten were visibly upset, although their dad, Billy Gunn, seemed annoyed with his sons' behavior.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far