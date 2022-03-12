Road Dogg congratulates AEW star for Hall Of Fame Induction

AEW star Austin Gunn took to Twitter to inform the wrestling world what a big day it is for his father, Billy Gunn. Quoting Austin's tweet, Road Dogg, Billy's former partner in The New Age Outlaws, congratulated him for his accomplishments.

In the tweet, Austin congratulated his father for accomplishing 11 years of sobriety, becoming the New South Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, and getting inducted into the New South Hall of Fame.

Road Dogg quoted Austin's tweet and congratulated Billy Gunn, the man he won multiple tag team titles with:

Gunn Club has failed to win big matches in AEW

Gunn Club has an impressive AEW win-loss record thanks to wins on Dark & Elevation, but they always seem to lose big matches. They previously feuded with Sting & Darby Allin and lost.

In February, on an episode of Rampage, Gunn Club had a shot at the AEW tag team titles against Jungle Boy & Luchasauras but failed to get the job done.

Austin & Colton Gunn were part of the Casino-Tag Royale and Tag-Team Battle Royale on previous editions of Dynamite, where the winner entered the three-way tag match at Revolution 2022 for the world tag team titles. They failed to win either of those matches.

