Road Dogg responds to dream match proposal between popular AEW tag team and WWE veterans

Road Dogg dismissed a fan's idea on social media of a dream match between the New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) and AEW tag team FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Both teams were former WWE Tag Team Champions in their own right. The Outlaws had the honor of winning it six times (five-time WWF World Tag Team Champions and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion).

Meanwhile, FTR won the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships, establishing them as the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown winners.

On Twitter, a fan asked AEW President Tony Khan to book a dream match between the Outlaws and FTR. Road Dogg responded by refusing the proposal, saying that he is too old for that right now.

"Not a chance! I’m old," Road Dogg tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Despite Brian James (Road Dogg's real name) rejecting the idea of him and Gunn going head-to-head with Dax and Cash, the proposed dream match could turn a lot of eyeballs. With their contrasting styles, it will be interesting to see if a potential bout will take place in AEW, now that FTR and Billy are currently employed there.

Fans encouraged WWE legend Road Dogg in light of proposed dream match with AEW's FTR

Road Dogg's dismissal from the New Age Outlaws-FTR dream match was met with some positive remarks from fans, especially from die-hard followers of him and Billy Gunn's team.

A fan referenced Ric Flair, who despite at 73 years old, still competed in the squared circle.

The GIF response was seconded by another fan, this time citing Stone Cold Steve Austin and current AEW star Sting as examples. The user added that Billy was the one who would carry the match and Road Dogg would just hit "Shake Rattle and Roll" to make fans happy.

𝐌𝐍𝟐𝐅𝐋𝐀 @MN2FLA @kavehnowroozi @BrianRDJames @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @RealBillyGunn @TonyKhan And Austin. Sting still does it a lot. Billy can carry the match. You just hit ‘‘em with shake rattle and roll a few times. @kavehnowroozi @BrianRDJames @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @RealBillyGunn @TonyKhan And Austin. Sting still does it a lot. Billy can carry the match. You just hit ‘‘em with shake rattle and roll a few times.

Meanwhile, one fan went straight to the point by stating that Road Dogg's hesitation was due to a heart attack he suffered and h didn't want to risk further.

Finally, the FTR faithful simply uttered that Dax and Cash would dismantle the Outlaws.

The encouraging remarks from Twitter netizens could possibly elicit Road Dogg to give the proposed dream match a go. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what FTR will say about all of this.

Do you want to see the New Age Outlaws and FTR go at each other in a tag team match? Sound off in the comments section below.

