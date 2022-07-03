"They're gonna book themselves into a corner" - Road Dogg says AEW may have a difficult time booking this popular faction (Exclusive)

Road Dogg thinks AEW might have difficulty booking the Blackpool Combat Club due to its members being top singles stars in their own right.

The faction was formed after William Regal forced Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to unite after their Revolution 2022 match. Since then, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli have also joined the stable.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that he loved the BCC during the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. However, he highlighted that the faction's creative booking might get tricky moving forward.

"Look, I love the faction, don't get me wrong. They're gonna book themselves into a corner because it's hard to do one with it and then get heat on one without the others being there and coming down. It's just tricky, it gets tricky to protect everybody and try to not manage the egos at all. I'm just talking about the creative writing aspect of it all." [From 7:16 - 7:39]

Road Dogg added that he likes Regal as the group's mouthpiece but questioned how the members would mesh into a single unit due to their star power as solo competitors.

"I love the four of 'em, and Regal, the mouthpiece. I just think it's gonna be tricky down the road because they're such great single acts and how do you have a faction if they're all just single acts and you don't see the faction interact a lot, you know what mean." [From 7:40 - 7:53]

Currently, the BCC has won six out of their seven matches in AEW, with the latest coming at Dynamite: Blood and Guts last Wednesday.

Road Dogg didn't like AEW star Wheeler Yuta in BCC, cites unfamiliarity with the wrestler

The Blackpool Combat Club has members who are world championship material, including current Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli.

However, when asked about Wheeler Yuta in the same episode, Road Dogg stated that he didn't like Yuta's inclusion in the group because he wasn't aware of the latter's body of work.

"I don't like it [Wheeler Yuta in BCC]. I think it's because I don't know him [Yuta] and I'm just being honest about that. Which one of us is not like the other? You know what I'm sayin and that's him." [From 8:04 - 8:14]

So far, the BCC is proving they can work as one entity despite the abundance of star power in the faction. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the coming months, especially with Danielson currently sidelined with an injury.

