"Need to shed skin" - WWE veteran Road Dogg gives his honest take on surprising betrayal on AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James recently voiced his thoughts on The Gunn Club's unanticipated turn on Billy Gunn.

After weeks of pendulum swings, the Gunn Club finally unraveled their clear intentions on AEW Dynamite last week. Austin and Colten Gunn shocked fans by turning on their father, who earlier voiced fondness for The Acclaimed. The brothers joined forces with Stokely Hathaway, who was persistent in recruiting them.

The brotherly duo ambushed their father and beat him down until The Acclaimed rushed in to make the save. The Attitude Era legend then shared the "scissors" salute with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster amidst a thunderous crowd ovation.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, Road Dogg opined that it was crucial for the Gunn Club to sever ties with Billy Gunn:

"Besides creative decisions, right or wong or indifferent, I feel like it was inevitable and necessary for them to be apart. Billy gets the nostalgia pop, he's the babyface. If they want to go anywhere as a heel team, I feel like they kind of need to shed the skin and do their own thing. At some point, they were going to do that anyway," said James. (From 02:27-02:48)

The WWE legend further spoke about Billy Gunn's AEW future and his sons' newfound alliance with Stokely Hathaway:

"I don't know this for a fact but what I think is maybe Billy is going to start playing a backstage role more than an on-screen role. If they (AEW) get them (the brothers) with Stokely Hathaway, is that better for them in their careers as they grow older and have tenure in wrestling? Get Billy out of the way as quickly as possible." (02:27-03:15)

You can watch the full interview here:

Road Dogg clarifies rumors of being a mystery partner for the Gunn Club

The duo of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were regarded as one of the most entertaining tag teams in pro wrestling history. They earned global fame as members of the D-Generation X faction in WWE. Collectively known as the "New Age Outlaws," the duo clinched the WWE Tag Team titles on five different occasions.

During the same interview, "Road Dogg" Brian James was asked about a potential mystery partner for the Gunn Club. Here's how the wrestling veteran responded, shutting down speculations of him siding with his former partner's sons:

"If you're insunuating me, hell no," said James. (From 02:10-02:15)

Austin and Colten Gunn have risen through the ranks in All Elite Wrestling. The duo are likely to collide with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks, hopefully with more riveting twists.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Gunn Club become AEW Tag Team Champions in the near future? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell