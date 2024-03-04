Roderick Strong receives two-word message from his wife Marina Shafir following AEW title win

The new AEW International champion, Roderick Strong has a message from his better half and the former MMA fighter, Marina Shafir, following his major title win at the Revolution PPV.

At the AEW Revolution PPV in Greensboro, North Carolina, Roderick Strong was slated to challenge Orange Cassidy for the International championship. Although Strong is a member of the Undisputed Kingdom, the match saw no interference. In the end, Strong managed to win the title from Cassidy fair and square.

It also marked the first AEW title victory for Roderick after his debut last year. Meanwhile, the former WWE NXT North American champion has a message from his wife, Marina Shafir, who is also signed with Tony Khan's promotion, after his title win.

Marina took to "X" social media platform to share a two-word reaction regarding Roddy's major title win on Revolution:

"Looking sharp 😘 #andnew."

Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir knew each other for years and were engaged back in 2015, before eventually tying the knot in 2018. The couple often share love for each other through social media and public platforms as well. Only time will tell what the future holds for the couple in their respective careers.

What are your views on Strong winning the International Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

