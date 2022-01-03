Photo: Top WWE star shares throwback picture with The Young Bucks

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong recently shared a picture with The Young Bucks from their days on the indie circuit.

Before joining WWE in 2016, Strong was a force to be reckoned with on the independent wrestling scene. At the same time, former the AEW Tag Team Champions were also creating ripples in the business, and naturally, their paths crossed on several occasions.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the former member of The Undisputed Era shared a picture of him and Nick & Matt Jackson in a Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) ring. Furthermore, Strong disclosed that he came across the throwback photo while cleaning his son's room. Check it out below:

"Found this while cleaning up Troy's room," wrote Roderick Strong

It's worth noting that all three of Roderick Strong's Undisputed Era stablemates, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, are currently aligned in AEW.

Though many fans have clamored to see Strong join them in AEW sometime down the line, he's tied up with WWE for the foreseeable future, having inked a contract extension earlier this year.

AEW is currently building a massive trios match featuring Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Tony Khan has booked several successful long-term stories in AEW, which have impressed fans and critics alike. Their latest, ambitious storyline revolving around Adam Cole seemingly separating from The Elite to join forces with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish has also riveted the viewers.

Even though The Young Bucks assisted Cole, KOR, and Fish in defeating Best Friends on last week's AEW Dynamite, it's evident that it's all leading to a star-studded six-man tag team match.

Plus, fans have also been clamoring to see a tag team match pitting Nick and Matt Jackson against reDRagon (Kyle O" Reilly and Bobby Fish) as part of the feud.

Do you see Roderick Strong ever stepping inside with the squared circle with The Young Bucks again? Sound off in the comments section below.

