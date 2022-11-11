"Roman and Logan killed AEW" - Wrestling fans go nuts as Dynamite ratings fail to hit 1 million despite multiple WWE references this week

Fans have made their voices heard as this week's AEW Dynamite ratings were released.

Dynamite was missing MJF's presence this week, as he was not physically at the show. There was a taped segment with the Long Islander where he hyped up his match with Jon Moxley in a promo littered with WWE references.

Speaking of WWE, former Divas Champion Saraya confirmed that she has been medically cleared for the first time since her 2017 neck injury. She challenged Britt Baker to a dream match at Full Gear, which looks set to end her five-year wait to return to the ring.

Although AEW Dynamite experienced a jump from last week's 911k average viewership, clocking in at 930k, it still failed to meet the oft-discussed one million mark. The flagship show's key 18-49 demo rating improved from last week's 0.29 as well, recording a 0.32 score.

This week's totals were bound to draw some colorful reactions, including one from the user below who claimed Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's Crown Jewel main event had a negative effect on AEW.

Other reactions were a little more grounded, with the user below for example suggesting that suspended star CM Punk could benefit the numbers.

There is a general dissatisfaction with the quality of the shows as opined by fans on social media. Perhaps that could be to the detriment of the viewership of the company's weekly programming, as pointed out by some fans.

What went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

The night kicked off with FTR and The Acclaimed teaming to take on rivals The Gunn Club and Swerve in Our Glory. Ahead of their Full Gear trilogy bout with Swerve and Lee, The Acclaimed picked up the pinfall on the Gunns, scoring some much-needed momentum.

Ethan Page later defeated Eddie Kingston in the opening round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Wardlow then completed another routine title defense in quick fashion, decimating Ari Daivari before Samoa Joe shockingly turned on the TNT Champ.

Jay Lethal picked up the win against Trent Beretta before Jamie Hayter continued her run of good form with a win over Skye Blue.

In the main event, two of the four vying for the ROH title at Full Gear squared off, with Bryan Danielson wrestling Sammy Guevara in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Bryan picked up the win after a hard-fought battle, scoring 2-1.

