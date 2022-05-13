×
"I think it’d be a friendly competition" - AEW star names Roman Reigns as an ideal opponent if he ever jumped to WWE

Reigns is the current face of WWE.
Modified May 13, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest name in wrestling today, and the dream opponent for many wrestlers. During a recent interview, MJF revealed that he too wishes to face the Tribal Chief.

Friedman has slowly built his way up AEW's main event scene for the past two years. While his rise hasn't been as swift as Reigns' in WWE, The Salt of the Earth has established himself as an integral part of AEW. With the alleged bidding war for his contract coming up in 2024, this dream face-off could become a reality.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Rasslin', MJF pointed out that he'd have a tremendous match with Reigns.

"I think me and [Roman Reigns] would have a tremendous match, yeah. I think it’d be a friendly competition. I would [also] love to wrestle Seth Rollins, I’d love to wrestle The Miz, there’s a lot of guys." (22:55)
Alright, I’m asking this:Who wins? The @mikethemiz or @The_MJF #WWE vs #AEW https://t.co/gPA3VXzFjO

Fans will have to wait until MJF's AEW contract expires in 2024 to find out if the star will, in fact, follow Cody Rhodes to WWE. Unfortunately, with a wrestler who treasures kayfabe as deeply as Friedman does, there's no way to know if he's truly serious or not.

AEW's Kenny Omega believes that Roman Reigns could go toe-to-toe with him in a wrestling match

Kenny Omega isn't called the "Best-Bout Machine" without reason, as the star is known for his lengthy yet impressive matches.

During a recent Twitter exchange, Omega came to the defense of Roman Reigns after a fan mockingly stated that Reigns could last 5 minutes in the ring with him.

"@JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I'm sure he could. He's their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people," Omega tweeted.
@JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.

It remains to be seen whether any more AEW stars end up jumping ship to WWE over the coming months and years. If it were to happen, Roman Reigns would surely be on top of their ideal opponents to face.

