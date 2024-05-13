Roman Reigns comments and the rumors of Kenny Omega to WWE, dissected by veteran

A former WCW veteran reflected on the rumors of Kenny Omega potentially heading to WWE. The veteran also commented on Roman Reigns being praised by Omega.

Recently, the former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega showered praise on the former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, also commending the way he has been presented in WWE.

During a recent edition of the K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno was asked whether Kenny Omega wants out of AEW after his recent comments about Roman Reigns. Disco revealed that Omega has re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion, also dissecting his comments about Reigns:

"Well Omega has re-signed so... and plus I saw these clips, bro, when you're on these streams you're just kinda like people. It's like I don't even realize these guys really understand what they're saying like it's just casual conversation but then when you take the clip out and then like put it in context it looks like a big deal. Bro, all he was doing was saying like, how could he not say, 'I wanna be presented the way Roman Reigns is presented.'" [1:21-1:46]

Kenny Omega was presented as Roman Reigns in Japan, says veteran

The former WCW veteran, Disco Inferno, also claimed that Kenny Omega said he wanted to be presented like The Tribal Chief The former WCW veteran, Disco Inferno, also claimed that Kenny Omega said he wanted to be presented like

"He said it 'coz. he's [Roman] presented as a big star that wrestles for the championships and pay-per-view matches. He's like that's exactly the way I want to be produced, I haven't done that since I've been in Japan.' That's the way he was presented in Japan, a big star that wrestles big matches for the belt on big shows. So, I didn't even see why anybody was critical of that?" [1:47-2:06]

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is out of action due to diverticulitis, and Roman has not been seen since WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell when fans will see both in the ring again.

