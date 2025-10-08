"Roman Reigns of New Japan"- Top WWE star talks about his big win against current AEW champion in NJPW

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling today. He has been the cornerstone of WWE for years, even carrying the company's flag to Hollywood. Recently, a top WWE star talked about his match with a current AEW champion, where he went on to compare the latter with The OTC.

Ad

Bronson Reed recently discussed his showdown with the AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, during G1 Climax 2022. The Auszilla went on to defeat an invincible Okada in his home ground of Japan, shocking the entire world in the process. It became one of the key matches that helped Reed establish himself in the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Bronson Reed highlighted his win over The Rainmaker by comparing him to Roman Reigns. He mentioned that, at the time, Okada was like Reigns, as he was unbeatable in the ring. Reed added that despite The Rainmaker’s dominance, he still managed to defeat him, which made headlines across the world.

Ad

Trending

"I got to work with, obviously, Okada, who at the time was unbeatable in Japan. You could say he was the Roman Reigns of New Japan at the time, for sure, and to beat him in the G1 and do what I did, I think it put a lot of eyes back on me." he said [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

The Vision member had two showdowns with the AEW Unified Champion in Japan. While he managed to pick up the victory in the first clash, Okada went on to defeat Bronson Reed at their match at NJPW Declaration Of Power.

Bronson Reed set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this Saturday

Bronson Reed has been involved in a heated feud with Roman Reigns for the past few months. The two stars have battled each other in the past in a singles showdown at Clash in Paris. However, their rivalry seems to be far from over, and they are set to collide in a special match at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Ad

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Auszilla challenged The Needle Mover for an 'Australian Street Fight' at Crown Jewel in Perth. Without any hesitation, Reigns accepted the challenge, and WWE made this epic showdown official for this weekend's spectacle.

The OTC has already scored a win over The Vision member in their last clash. That said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold between the two rivals when they collide this weekend in Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More