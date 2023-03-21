Roman Reigns references AEW during heated segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns referenced AEW during his face-off against WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare earned his ticket to the grand stage by winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The former AEW TNT Champion is set to compete for the top prize in WWE for the first time in his wrestling career at WrestleMania 39.

In the closing segment of tonight's WWE RAW, Roman Reigns returned to the red brand. As he was about to speak, the American Nightmare interrupted.

Cody Rhodes questioned why the Tribal Chief considered him a problem for the Bloodline. Roman Reigns replied that the American Nightmare was not the issue, but it was what he represented.

The Tribal Chief then began talking about Rhodes' initial run in WWE. Reigns mentioned that the reason he left the Stamford-based promotion was because he was unhappy with the creative, to be more specific, the Stardust gimmick. Roman Reigns also claimed that Rhodes couldn't get himself 'over' in AEW - the promotion that he helped start.

"You didn't wanna do the Stardust thing so you ran away. You started a company and you couldn't get over in it, so you ran away!" Roman Reigns said.

The American Nightmare attacked Solo Sikoa. Before the former NXT North American Champion could retaliate, Reigns stopped him. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended as the Tribal Chief calmed down his enforcer.

