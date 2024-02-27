Ronda Rousey announced for WrestleMania 40 weekend

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey will be present in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

The 2022 Royal Rumble winner left WWE in October 2023. Her last appearance was at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match against Shayna Baszler, which she lost. She then started making non-wrestling appearances in October.

In November, Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz during a Ring of Honor taping. This match was her last wrestling appearance in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

As announced by WrestleCon, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion will be in Philadelphia during the WrestleMania 40 weekend. She will be taking photos, signing autographs and personal items.

"Starting this week off with @RondaRousey In addition to signed copies of her new memoir, she will be available for pro photos, at the table photos, and autographs on personal items. For those not able to attend, there will be mail order options through @Highspots," WrestleCon shared.

As of now, no reports of Ronda Rousey wrestling in the city have surfaced.

Becky Lynch explains why she never wrestled in a singles match with Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch has been the talk of the town since winning the 2024 Elimination Chamber match. In a recent interview, the Man was asked why Rousey and her never engaged in one-on-one action.

While speaking with Daily Mail UK, she revealed certain things cannot be forced, and the time gradually comes. She also stated that if Rousey returns, she will be open for a match against her.

"I think you can't force things when they're not there, and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product."

She added:

"Some things have their seasons, and we didn't have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that."

The Man will face Rhea Ripley at The Grandest Stage of them All for the Women's World Championship.

