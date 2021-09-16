Rosario Dawson comments on her AEW Dynamite appearance 

AEW has attracted people from the sports, TV, and film industry. Rosario Dawson was no exception as she crossed the Barricade and attacked Malakai Black. She reacted to her appearance on Twitter with two simple words, "Makin' Moves."

Dawson is a famous Hollywood entity, appearing on shows like The Mandalorian, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage and films like The 25th Hour, The Rundown, Sin City, and Clerks 2.

She was in attendance as Black cut a promo on AEW Dynamite. Black turned his attention to the Hollywood star and called her out for wearing the "colors of the enemy." Dawson immediately got up and crossed the guard rail to face Black.

Black was again distracted when Cody Rhodes was seen coming down to the ring from the crowd. Dawson jumped on Black's back as he struggled to get her off. Cody attacked Black and continued their feud that started weeks ago on Dynamite.

Over the past few weeks, Black has been on a mission to eliminate members of the Nightmare Family in the absence of Cody.

Rosario Dawson and Cody Rhodes work on the Go-Big Show

The possible reason for Dawson's appearance is that she and Cody are judges on the Go-Big Show alongside Jennifer Nettles. The show is on TBS, the sister network of TNT, as both channels belong to WarnerMedia Studios.

Jennifer Nettles @JenniferNettles We’re back on set for Season 2 of @GoBigShowTBS with a NEW JUDGE ✨Drumroll, please… @TPAIN himself! So excited for you guys to see the even BIGGER acts that we have in store this season :-) Let’s Go (Big ;)) #GoBigShow We’re back on set for Season 2 of @GoBigShowTBS with a NEW JUDGE ✨Drumroll, please… @TPAIN himself! So excited for you guys to see the even BIGGER acts that we have in store this season :-) Let’s Go (Big ;)) #GoBigShow https://t.co/YvvfT7PuF1

Cody's recent absence from AEW could be attributed to the show. The second season is being filmed, and the 'American Nightmare' was a part of it.

Rosario Dawson's AEW appearance also serves as a cross-over promotion for the talent show. Coming back to AEW, Cody Rhodes will face Malakai Black on Grand Slam next Wednesday.

