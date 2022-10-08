Ronda Rousey expresses desire to see female AEW star return to WWE for a massive reunion

Ronda Rousey wants Marina Shafir to leave AEW and return to WWE.

Together with Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke, Rousey and Shafir formed the Four Horsewomen of MMA in WWE. The entire concept was devised due to their respective backgrounds in martial arts. They were positioned opposite the Four Horsewomen of WWE, comprised of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

Baszler, like Rousey, has remained with WWE performing on the SmackDown brand. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke have since been released, but they only ever represented NXT during their tenures. Shafir now wrestles as 'The Problem' in AEW, where she routinely tags alongside Nyla Rose.

The Rowdy one expressed her desire to work with the stable once more, speaking during a YouTube live stream:

"Yeah I would. You know what would be even better? If we were all in WWE and they would let us work together. That’d be great.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

For any reunion to happen, Shafir would first have to leave AEW. She has enjoyed such prominent featuring on AEW's Dark and Dark Elevation shows, so it would remain to be seen whether or not a Rousey reunion proves enough to sway her.

Ronda Rousey previously questioned the legitimacy of CM Punk's AEW All Out altercation

Ronda Rousey previously discussed the All Out altercation between CM Punk and the Elite on her YouTube channel.

She questioned whether or not the fight had been a real fight whilst suggesting it could have been a worked storyline:

“Was there a real fight? Everything is all hearsay. I don’t know what to say. I wasn’t there when it happened... I know I didn’t see it, but are you sure it’s not, you know, a work?” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks had all won titles at All Out. By the time the following Dynamite began, all four had their titles vacated and they have remained suspended since.

