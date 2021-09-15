News Roundup: Big E sends message to top AEW star, top heel breaks character, Former WWE star praises CM Punk (15th September, 2021)

With AEW Dynamite just hours away, we take a look at the latest news and rumors from the world of All Elite Wrestling. On today's edition of the roundup, we look at a story Cezar Bononi recently shared about an interaction with Paul Wight, Big E and Powerhouse Hobbs' back and forth on social media, and a whole lot more.

#6 Top heel breaks character and reveals experience with Paul Wight

Cezar Bononi recently shared a story about how wrestling legend Paul Wight gave him a lift back to the hotel after an AEW show. Bononi, who is part of the heel faction The Wingmen, broke character and explained how he rode back to the hotel with Wight.

The Brazilian AEW star was delighted by the opportunity to have a conversation with Wight during their ride back to the hotel:

"I'm waiting there and then I hear a really deep voice like "Hey, Cezar, you going back to the hotel? Come with me, I got a big car and I can give you a ride..." and it was Big Show! It was Paul! Paul Wight, calling me by my name! And we just talk and talk along the way! Look at the crazy **** that happens in my life, man! What a blessing!

"I can't help but just thank God for all this stuff happening, all this crazy s**t. I mean, I used to play as him in WCW videogames, man. And now he calls me by my name and gives me a ride and talks to me and teaches me a whole bunch of stuff... I'm the most blessed guy in the world... because I really don't deserve anything of this... and even so, God comes in and just gives me all of this. Crazy sh*t..." said Cezar Bononi (H/T and Translation - DKBetiza)

#5 Big E recently praised AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs

Big E won the WWE Championship on RAW after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley. AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs subsequently posted a message of support for Big E on Twitter.

Big E replied to Hobbs' tweet by saying that he was a "massive fan" of the AEW star:

Powerhouse Hobbs is currently a member of Team Taz in AEW, and he could potentially be CM Punk's next opponent in the promotion.

