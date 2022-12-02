"Rousey has zero passion for the business" - Fans go berserk with fierce debate about 30-year old AEW star being better than WWE's Ronda Rousey 

Fans have been indulging in fierce debates regarding WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey and AEW star Jade Cargill.
Ronda Rousey and Jade Cargill are relative rookies when compared to other top women in the wrestling business. The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to take down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. It was one of the greatest debut matches in wrestling history.
The former UFC star got her first shot at the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2018. She faced Nia Jax, but Alexa Bliss cashed in her contract to become the champion. Rousey won the title from Little Miss Bliss in a squash match at SummerSlam.
Jade Cargill debuted in AEW in a similar manner. She teased the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal and delivered upon it. The two teamed up together to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The current TBS Champion emerged victorious after a surprisingly good match.
With not even five years under either woman's belt, they are still somewhat new to the business. Fans online have debated who is better, with both women involved in top angles in their respective companies.
There were some who believe that the UFC Hall of Famer is still better, despite Jade Cargill's recent improvements.
Ronda Rousey is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
The UFC megastar made her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022 where she was the last woman standing after eliminating Charlotte Flair. She then challenged The Queen to a title match at WrestleMania 38, which Flair ultimately won.
However, Rousey won the title at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit match. She subsequently lost it when Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Ronda had just defeated Natalya in a difficult match and could not overcome Liv Morgan.
They continued their feud, with Liv Morgan somehow retaining it every time. However, her luck ran out at Extreme Rules when Ronda Rousey won the belt in an Extreme Rules match. She recently defended her title against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series 2022.
