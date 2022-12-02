"Rousey has zero passion for the business" - Fans go berserk with fierce debate about 30-year old AEW star being better than WWE's Ronda Rousey 

Fans have been indulging in fierce debates regarding WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey and AEW star Jade Cargill.

Ronda Rousey and Jade Cargill are relative rookies when compared to other top women in the wrestling business. The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to take down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. It was one of the greatest debut matches in wrestling history.

The former UFC star got her first shot at the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2018. She faced Nia Jax, but Alexa Bliss cashed in her contract to become the champion. Rousey won the title from Little Miss Bliss in a squash match at SummerSlam.

Jade Cargill debuted in AEW in a similar manner. She teased the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal and delivered upon it. The two teamed up together to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The current TBS Champion emerged victorious after a surprisingly good match.

With not even five years under either woman's belt, they are still somewhat new to the business. Fans online have debated who is better, with both women involved in top angles in their respective companies.

Is Jade Cargill a better professional wrestler than Ronda Rousey currently? Agree or Disagree?Is Jade Cargill a better professional wrestler than Ronda Rousey currently? https://t.co/DPPTzMlAgQ

Jade has improved due to training with Bryan Danielson.



Ronda clearly doesn’t train and doesn’t improve. She’s easily in WWE’s bottom 5 talent. @TheCovalentTV 100% agree.Jade has improved due to training with Bryan Danielson.Ronda clearly doesn’t train and doesn’t improve. She’s easily in WWE’s bottom 5 talent. @TheCovalentTV 100% agree.Jade has improved due to training with Bryan Danielson.Ronda clearly doesn’t train and doesn’t improve. She’s easily in WWE’s bottom 5 talent.

Rousey has zero passion for the business

Whilst Cargill not only loves the business, she's constantly improving @TheCovalentTV 100% agreeRousey has zero passion for the businessWhilst Cargill not only loves the business, she's constantly improving @TheCovalentTV 100% agreeRousey has zero passion for the business Whilst Cargill not only loves the business, she's constantly improving

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @TheCovalentTV Agree. Every non 4 horse woman match that ronda worked was a car crash. Jade is facing woman with way less experience. Are her matches good? No but they at least dont fall apart @TheCovalentTV Agree. Every non 4 horse woman match that ronda worked was a car crash. Jade is facing woman with way less experience. Are her matches good? No but they at least dont fall apart

Marcaroni Jones @CardinalMDM @WrestleChaps @TheCovalentTV Yeah, I would have to agree. Pro wrestling/sports entertainment...there's a lot more "character" involved. Ronda had great periods during her time as a UFC champ, clearly she can actually fight, even though she ate losses at the end...but she can't "act the part" like Jade can. @WrestleChaps @TheCovalentTV Yeah, I would have to agree. Pro wrestling/sports entertainment...there's a lot more "character" involved. Ronda had great periods during her time as a UFC champ, clearly she can actually fight, even though she ate losses at the end...but she can't "act the part" like Jade can.

I think it's what she really wants to do. I don't think that's the case with Ronda. @TheCovalentTV Jade definitely cares more. Whst she needs mostly is reps. Her promos are way better and she has a better character.I think it's what she really wants to do. I don't think that's the case with Ronda. @TheCovalentTV Jade definitely cares more. Whst she needs mostly is reps. Her promos are way better and she has a better character. I think it's what she really wants to do. I don't think that's the case with Ronda.

There were some who believe that the UFC Hall of Famer is still better, despite Jade Cargill's recent improvements.

Tyler Blevins @TABlevins1986 @TheCovalentTV Disagree, Jade has no in ring skill, Rhonda could out mma anyone @TheCovalentTV Disagree, Jade has no in ring skill, Rhonda could out mma anyone

Chaoxide @nathan16x @TheCovalentTV Diagree. Ronda is great in ring just meh on mic. Jade is mid on mic and sloppy or stiff in ring still @TheCovalentTV Diagree. Ronda is great in ring just meh on mic. Jade is mid on mic and sloppy or stiff in ring still

Maar13 @undertaker013 @TheCovalentTV Mmm Nah, Ronda first year was pretty good all in all, took a 2.year hiatus... Only short term memory will justify this and even on that, it's wishfull thinking since Jade haven't been exposed as much. @TheCovalentTV Mmm Nah, Ronda first year was pretty good all in all, took a 2.year hiatus... Only short term memory will justify this and even on that, it's wishfull thinking since Jade haven't been exposed as much.

Adotty D. Menace @FlagrantDotty @TheCovalentTV Uhhhhh…nahhhh. I seen Ronda Rousey have great matches with Charlotte, Jade doesn’t have a great match to her name (yet). And @TheCovalentTV Uhhhhh…nahhhh. I seen Ronda Rousey have great matches with Charlotte, Jade doesn’t have a great match to her name (yet). And

✝☮☥Robert W. Kovach✞♓✝ @RobKovach999 @TheCovalentTV Disagree. Ronda is way better. Jade is getting there with her skills but still has a lot to learn. I know Bryan Danielson is training Jade. But to compare her to Ronda, makes no sense, don't forget Ronda was in MMA with her Judo Style long before Jade even thought of wrestling. @TheCovalentTV Disagree. Ronda is way better. Jade is getting there with her skills but still has a lot to learn. I know Bryan Danielson is training Jade. But to compare her to Ronda, makes no sense, don't forget Ronda was in MMA with her Judo Style long before Jade even thought of wrestling.

Ronda Rousey is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

The UFC megastar made her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022 where she was the last woman standing after eliminating Charlotte Flair. She then challenged The Queen to a title match at WrestleMania 38, which Flair ultimately won.

However, Rousey won the title at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit match. She subsequently lost it when Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Ronda had just defeated Natalya in a difficult match and could not overcome Liv Morgan.

They continued their feud, with Liv Morgan somehow retaining it every time. However, her luck ran out at Extreme Rules when Ronda Rousey won the belt in an Extreme Rules match. She recently defended her title against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

