"Roxanne vibes" - Wrestling world left confused after 23-year-old star's appearance on AEW Dynamite, compares her to Cora Jade

Following this week's AEW Dynamite, young superstar Skye Blue's appearance has confused the wrestling world.

During Britt Baker's backstage interview tonight, she was interrupted by Blue, who challenged her to a match for Rampage. This prompted a host of fans on Twitter to compare the 23-year-old with Cora Jade.

Interestingly enough, one Twitter user even suggested that Blue was giving off "Roxanne Perez vibes." Last night on NXT, Perez won the NXT Women's Championship by beating Mandy Rose.

Blue has regularly competed in Tony Khan's promotion. She recently teamed up with Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne to face The Baddies in a six-woman tag team match on an episode of Dynamite.

In recent months, she has also been in action against the current AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. She has also shared the ring with superstars such as Tay Melo and Britt Baker in the past.

A win over the former women's world champion on this week's Rampage will arguably be the biggest victory of Blue's AEW career. She is yet to officially sign with the promotion but could edge one step closer by beating Britt Baker.

Do you think Tony Khan needs to sign Skye Blue? Sound off in the comments section.

