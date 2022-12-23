"Royal Rumble Return???" - Wrestling world explodes at the possibility of Triple H bringing back released WWE Superstar next year 

As 2023 approaches, wrestling fans are already speculating which surprise entrants Triple H could potentially book for the upcoming Royal Rumble matches, with a former AEW star already on people's radars.

The Royal Rumble match is a known point of entry for many returning superstars, with some of the match's most famous moments being the legendary debuts, returns and cameos from wrestlers spanning multiple generations.

One wrestler who could potentially show up in next year's men's match is former AEW star John Morrison. The man with more surnames than some wrestlers have matches tweeted out that he wants to have a big 2023, with whatever surname he chooses.

While he has been wrestling for promotions like AAA, Progress and WSW in recent months, wrestling fans want John Morrison to not only return to WWE with Triple H in charge, but to also show up in the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

vivid. PF #17 @pleasebevivid @TheRealMorrison bro i hope Triple H picks you up again! You have been one of my favs! @TheRealMorrison bro i hope Triple H picks you up again! You have been one of my favs!

JLP2184 @jlp2184 @TheRealMorrison Please tell me you’re one of the surprise entrants for the Royal Rumble… OMG that would be awesome! @TheRealMorrison Please tell me you’re one of the surprise entrants for the Royal Rumble… OMG that would be awesome!

Rick @Ritchie7bm @TheRealMorrison I really hope that if you come back in Royal Rumble you will be well used and hopefully with the title you deserved, you are one of the best wrestlers and one of my favorites, but the most important thing is that you are happy, happy holidays @TheRealMorrison I really hope that if you come back in Royal Rumble you will be well used and hopefully with the title you deserved, you are one of the best wrestlers and one of my favorites, but the most important thing is that you are happy, happy holidays

JustinCanadian @JustinCanadian @TheRealMorrison Yes I do hope you come back to wwe. But that's just me as a fan! The real truth is I hope you do whatever makes you feel happy in the new year to come. Rock on Jomo @TheRealMorrison Yes I do hope you come back to wwe. But that's just me as a fan! The real truth is I hope you do whatever makes you feel happy in the new year to come. Rock on Jomo

Triple H has been in the ring with John Morrison on multiple occasions

John Morrison was let go by WWE in November 2021, meaning that the last time he was in the company, "The Game" wasn't the head of creative and was merely someone whom Morrison had shared the ring with.

According to Morrison's cagematch.net profile, the two men have shared the ring a total of 14 times. However, they have only ever faced each other once in a singles match.

Their one singles match came on the January 9th, 2009 edition of SmackDown, where the two men faced each other in a tables match, which Triple H won. The episode is known for The Game wrestling in a tables match, but he also competed in a handicap match and a last man standing match on the same night.

Do you think John Morrison will appear in the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section down below!

