Ruby Soho continues dream start in AEW with win on Dynamite debut

Ruby Soho's dream start in AEW continued as she picked up a big win over Jamie Hayter on her first match on Dynamite.

Soho's debut for Tony Khan's promotion at AEW All Out 2021 went according to plan as she won the Women's Casino Battle Royale to earn a shot at Britt Baker and the Women's Championship. On Wednesday, she took on Baker's muscle, Jamie Hayter, in her Dynamite debut.

Both women started with tie-ups, with Hayter taking down Ruby Soho with a shoulder tackle. The latter clubbed Hayter with forearm shots and blocked a pump kick to hit a knee to her face.

Hayter shoved her opponent into the ropes and kicked her in the corner. The former dragged Soho around the ringside area and drove her into the barricade. The British star maintained a firm grip on the match, much to the happiness of Baker.

However, Soho was able to bounce back and picked up the win with her finisher (known as the Riott Kick in WWE), much to the happiness of the live crowd in attendance.

AEW Women's champion Britt Baker ambushed Ruby Soho after the match

An enraged AEW women's champion Britt Baker ran inside the ring to ambush a celebrating Ruby Soho as she repeatedly kicked the Women's Casino Battle Royale winner. Baker dropped the No.1 contender for her title with a swinging neckbreaker as referee Bryce Remsburg tried to douse the fire.

Riho came out to help Ruby Soho, but the numbers game was too much as Jamie Hayter easily picked her up for a vicious backbreaker. Hayter then placed Soho's head over the AEW Women's Championship belt, but Kris Statlander ran in with a chair to save the day and send the heels running.

Statlander, Soho and Riho will now team up to face Baker, Rebel and Hayter in a six-woman tag team match on this week's AEW Rampage.

