Ex-WWE star defeats former AEW Women's Champion in Owen Hart Cup, joins Toni Storm in semi-finals 

Ruby Soho and Riho clashed on AEW Rampage on Friday night, fighting for a place in the Owen Hart Tournament semi-finals.

The pair clashed in what was the second quarter-final contest this week, after Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite to book her place in the next round. Despite a typically relentless underdog performance from Riho, Ruby Soho secured the win after a blade runner. She has now booked herself a place against either of Red Velvet or Kris Statlander.

Riho has only just returned to AEW after being out of action since January. Her first match back came against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the tournament, where she was drawn against Soho. Ruby qualified back in April when she defeated Robyn Renegade.

The other quarter-finals yet to take place are Red Velvet vs Kris Statlander and Britt Baker vs the 'Joker' entrant.

Ruby Soho reached the final of her last tournament in AEW

This isn't the first time in 2022 that Ruby Soho has found success in a tournament. The former WWE star got all the way to the final of the tournament to inaugurate the TBS Women's Championship.

To get to the final, Soho defeated Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose. Should Statlander defeat Red Velvet, we would see a tournament rematch in the semi-finals.

Jade Cargill defeated the Runaway in the final, crowning herself as the TBS Women's Champion and earning her first title in the promotion. Ruby Soho has since spent time as a regular on Dark and Dark Elevation, with only a single appearance on Dynamite prior to the ongoing tournament.

She recently earned a statement win against another of the competitors in the tournament. Soho teamed up with fellow semi-finalist Toni Storm to defeat the team of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on last week's Rampage.

