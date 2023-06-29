Ruby Soho hopes top AEW couple "never have kids"

Ruby Soho delivered a fierce and impactful message to the top AEW couple, Britt Baker and Adam Cole, following her impressive victory.

Soho displayed her dominance against Alexia Nicole in their match, asserting her authority by executing her signature submission move, Lockjaw, for the win. This decisive win solidified her determination to make a statement on AEW couple Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

After the match, Ruby Soho seized the opportunity to call out Dr. Britt Baker. She promised that next week, they would have their Owen Hart qualifier match.

Taking a jab at Adam Cole for missing out on the Forbidden Door, Soho controversially expressed her desire for the couple to never have children, suggesting that they would be weak.

Soho reminded the former AEW Women's World Champion of their past encounter in the finals, where Baker barely emerged victorious. Determined to regain what had been taken from her, Soho vowed to snatch away Baker's opportunity to win the Owen Hart again, leaving her with nothing.

Ruby Soho's fierce words and dominant performance have certainly sparked anticipation for the upcoming clash between her and Britt Baker.

What are your thoughts on Soho's comment? Sound off in the comments section below.

