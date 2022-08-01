Popular AEW star reacts to Bayley's long-awaited WWE return on SummerSlam 2022

AEW star Ruby Soho seemed elated for Bayley following her shocking WWE return at SummerSlam 2022.

The Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse echoed with loud cheers as Bayley's entrance music hit. The multi-time women's champion strolled down the WWE ramp after over 12 months of absence. However, The Role Model didn't return alone.

Dakota Kai made a surprise WWE return after being released earlier this year. The two were joined by former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai).

Ruby Soho took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the former SmackDown Champion's return. She subtly stated that while there won't be another stable like her ''squad'', she is happy to see her friends join forces on SummerSlam.

Soho then aired her excitement to see Bayley return to action alongside her new stable. Here's what the former Ruby Riott tweeted about her WWE friends:

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho



Holy Shit! I’m happy for my friends!



It's noteworthy that the AEW star was the leader of the Riott Squad stable in WWE alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Alongside Morgan and Logan, Ruby Soho inscribed a dominating run on the WWE main roster until her release in June 2021.

Fans reacted to Ruby Soho acknowledging Bayley and her stable's arrival

The newly formed stable stared down RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. They exchanged some verbals with Belair and Lynch, who just had a grueling bout. However, the trio retracted from the ring without dishing out an ambush on the two.

Fans were excited to see the AEW star express kind words to her friends in the rival promotion. Here are some notable fan reactions to Soho's tweet:

Jenna💔stanning both CORA & ROXANNE💔 @beta_normie



Also

We all love you Ruby

I will watch you anywhere you go

Always @realrubysoho I KNOWAlsoWe all love you RubyI will watch you anywhere you goAlways @realrubysoho I KNOW AlsoWe all love you RubyI will watch you anywhere you goAlways

Many fans reminisced about the dominance of Ruby Soho's stable during her WWE days:

A WWE fan admired the AEW wrestler and wished for her to return to her former stomping grounds:

Pe Zedd @PeZedd @realrubysoho It would be so amazing to see you back in WWE. Love you in AEW but in WWE it would feel even better! @realrubysoho It would be so amazing to see you back in WWE. Love you in AEW but in WWE it would feel even better!

Fans excitedly greeted Soho, acknowledging the three women coming together on the big stage:

Charles "Chaplain" Ratcliff @Charlesrat74 @realrubysoho This is mind-blowing that BALEY and DAKOTA KAI IS ALSO BACK!!! AND IO SHIRAI is back. But I do agree with you they will never be the Squad. @realrubysoho This is mind-blowing that BALEY and DAKOTA KAI IS ALSO BACK!!! AND IO SHIRAI is back. But I do agree with you they will never be the Squad.

It will be interesting to see if Bailey and her stablemates react to the AEW star's tweet.

What's your take on Ruby Soho's status in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

